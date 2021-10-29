The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys soccer team (18) fell 4-0 to Harwood Union (2) on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the D2 Vermont Principals' Association fall tournament. The Thunderbirds earned a 4-3 win over Lyndon Institute (15) in the play in round on Tuesday.
Thank you, Kristy Porter, for sending us these photos from the road!
