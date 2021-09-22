The Missisquoi Valley Union girls and boys golf teams have been hard at work this fall. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the boys golf team traveled to Jay Peak. They'll host a tournament at Champlain Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 23; the girls are headed to West Bolton the same day.
Long-time MVU coach Gary LaShure is heading both teams this fall (with some help from MVU Associate Principal Dan Palmer). LaShure was with the boys at Jay Peak on Tuesday.
"The course was beautiful and it was a perfect fall day. The kids enjoyed the scenery and worked extremely hard to stay competitive," said LaShure. "The all had a great attitude!"
MVU Boys results at Jay Peak
Reid Myers 54
Carson Bessette 51
Keagan Zier 61
Eli Calhoun 66
Wade Messier 64
Team results
St. Johnsbury Academy 181
Spaulding High School 196
Missisquoi Valley Union 230
