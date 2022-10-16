Photographer Dan Brueckner captured these images from the NVACS held at Missisquoi Valley Union High School on Saturday, Oct. 15. Runners from MVU, BFA-Fairfax, Enosburg, and Richford High Schools all competed in the event, along with several other Vermont schools.
Small School Boys' Results
Place, grade, name, time, and school
1. 11 Baxter Harrington 17:45.9 Middlebury
2. 12 John Viens 18:02.3 Richford
3. 10 Baker Nelson 18:06.4 Middlebury Union
4. 10 Matthew Berg 18:46.1 Middlebury Union
5. 9 Matias Citarella 18:54.4 Middlebury Union
6. 10 Ethan Spritzer 18:55.9 Middlebury Union
7. 11 Calvin Gramling 18:56.3 Vergennes Union
8. 10 Grey Fearon 18:58.9 Vergennes Union
9. 12 Norman Benoit 19:11.9 Mt Abraham
10. 11 Calder Rakowski 19:23.0 Vergennes Union
11. 12 Brady Creller 19:30.5 Missisquoi Valley Union
12. 12 Ryan Thatcher 19:38.3 BFA - Fairfax
13. 9 Carter Mcguire 19:39.9 Vergennes Union
14. 12 Aidan Chance 19:45.2 Middlebury Union
15. 10 Aaron Carr-Perlow 19:46.0 Middlebury Union
16. 12 Sean Davison 19:51.6 Mt Abraham
17. 11 Aaron Brown 20:28.9 BFA - Fairfax
18. 9 Thomas Sirvinskas 20:29.2 BFA - Fairfax
19. 10 Keating Carpenter 20:33.0 Spaulding
20. 10 Avery Hamilton 20:41.3 Middlebury Union
21. 11 Evan Kaigle 20:52.3 Milton
22. 12 William Iliff 21:11.4 Mt Abraham
23. 9 Sebastian Parent 21:26.8 Rice Memorial
24. 12 Kalob Still 21:30.4 BFA - Fairfax
25. 11 Davian Coy 21:44.2 Richford
26. 9 Chance Koenig 21:44.9 Vergennes Union
27. 10 Keil Broderson 21:45.3 Middlebury Union
28. 12 Caleb Ploof 21:48.4 Missisquoi Valley Union
29. 11 Asa Baker-Rouse 21:54.4 Middlebury Union
30. 9 Eli Tinker 21:55.2 BFA - Fairfax
31. 10 Elliot Senecal 21:55.5 Mt Abraham
32. 10 Blake Connelly 21:57.9 Missisquoi Valley Union
33. 12 Lewis Suchomel 21:59.9 Middlebury Union
34. 12 Caleb Underwood 22:02.2 Missisquoi Valley Union
35. 11 Henry Weston 22:03.2 Middlebury Union
36. 10 Brodey Priddy 22:12.1 Spaulding
37. 11 Luciano Patterson 22:16.5 Missisquoi Valley Union
38. 12 Morgan Barnes 22:17.6 Mt Abraham
39. 10 Bryce Fontaine 22:20.4 BFA- Fairfax
40. 10 Noah Mayhew 22:22.7 Missisquoi Valley Union
41. 11 Jack Tinker 22:30.9 BFA - Fairfax
42. 11 Silas Martin 22:33.6 Richford
43. 9 Sergio Sotomonte-Hammond 22:38.2 Rice
44. 10 Lucas Flinner 22:50.6 Middlebury Union
45. 12 Burton Brown 22:55.3 BFA - Fairfax
46. 11 Gavin Start 22:58.7 BFA - Fairfax
47. 12 Luke Kane 22:59.3 BFA- Fairfax
48. 11 Johannes Grandell 23:05.0 Rice Memorial
49. 9 Kai Von Sitas 23:07.2 BFA - Fairfax
50. 9 Elliot Scannell 23:09.7 BFA - Fairfax
51. 12 Dustin Lavigne 23:24.0 Mt Abraham
52. 12 Owen Reynolds 23:34.1 Mt Abraham
53. 11 Kagan Whiteman 23:35.4 BFA- Fairfax
54. 12 Kai Fan 24:00.4 BFA - Fairfax
55. 10 Ryan Cross 24:10.2 Mt Abraham
56. 10 Forest Hines 24:21.0 Rice Memorial
57. 10 Bojan Harris 25:34.3 Mt Abraham
58. 10 Gabe Schmitt 25:39.2 Middlebury Union
59. 12 Ethan Kikrpatrick 25:40.2 Richford
60. 9 James Mount 25:49.5 Mt Abraham
61. 11 Cyrus Blaney 27:08.8 Enosburg Falls
62. 12 Tristan Pudvah 27:54.8 Mt Abraham
63. 9 Phineas Shrake 28:36.2 Rice Memorial
64. 9 Tristan Whitestone 29:42.1 Richford
65. 9 Berkeley Graham-Gurland 30:04.0 Middlebury
66. 9 Memphis Reed 32:39.4 Richford
67. 10 Max Frappier 43:26.3 Enosburg Falls
The small school girls' runners toe the line for the start.
Dan Brueckner
Small School Girls' Results
Place, grade, name, time and school
1. 10 Beth McIntosh 20:53.6 Middlebury Union
2. 10 Ava Schneider 21:09.6 Middlebury Union
3. 9 Mary Harrington 21:11.9 Middlebury Union
4. 12 Charlotte Young 21:20.8 Spaulding
5. 12 Seina Dowgiewicz 22:03.7 Middlebury Union
6. 12 Cora Gagne 22:38.3 Missisquoi Valley Union
7. 10 Kayla Friend 22:39.0 Mt Abraham
8. 10 Cadence Nadeau 22:46.8 Spaulding
9. 10 Abigail Bedore 23:46.1 BFA- Fairfax
10. 9 Lana Spear 23:49.2 Missisquoi Valley Union
11. 11 Mahina Elchibekova 24:13.2 Middlebury Union
12. 10 Isabella Shea 24:17.7 Mt Abraham
13. 10 Greta Schaller 24:41.0 Spaulding
14. 12 Ari Graham-Gurland 24:46.8 Middlebury Union
15. 9 Ainsley Charbonneau 25:22.3 Milton
16. 12 Ruby Jean Hall 25:23.7 Mt Abraham
17. 10 Alison Ashton 25:34.4 BFA - Fairfax
18. 12 Maisy Hill 25:35.5 Mt Abraham
19. 9 Emily Kneeland 25:40.9 BFA - Fairfax
20. 9 Moriah Neider 25:42.4 Rice Memorial
21. 10 Elizabeth Toborg 25:57.5 Spaulding
22. 12 Madison Ashford 26:08.4 Spaulding
23. 10 Vanessa Tessier 26:13.0 Richford
24. 10 Marissa Cross 26:27.8 Rice Memorial
25. 12 Mary Conklin 26:42.6 Middlebury Union
26. 10 Torrey Hanna 26:59.5 Vergennes Union
27. 9 Deborah Bounds 27:11.8 Rice Memorial
28. 12 Ava Pigeon 27:17.2 BFA - Fairfax
29. 11 Adele Bounds 27:34.4 Rice Memorial
30. 11 Peyton Metruk 27:58.0 BFA - Fairfax
31. 10 Lindsey Ferris 28:04.3 BFA- Fairfax
32. 9 Myla Arzen 28:04.8 BFA - Fairfax
33. 12 Apple Maddox 28:24.9 Enosburg Falls
34. 12 Jasmine Little 28:25.2 Vergennes Union
35. 12 Dahlia Harrison-Irwin 28:33.8 Middlebury Union
36. 10 Charlotte Brault 28:51.9 Spaulding
37. 12 Vivian Ross 29:03.7 Middlebury Union
38. 12 Marie Shippert 29:51.6 Enosburg Falls
39. 9 Laural Callan 30:04.6 Rice Memorial
40. 10 Camille Marineau 30:08.0 Spaulding
41. 10 Charlotte McIntyre 30:15.9 BFA - Fairfax
42. 11 Abigail Langlois 30:43.6 BFA- Fairfax
43. 11 Marianne Lutz 31:43.2 BFA- Fairfax
44. 11 Morgan Cutter 31:53.0 BFA- Fairfax
45. 10 Miriam Callan 33:33.9 Rice Memorial
46. 9 Ella Wright 33:35.0 Rice Memorial
47. 9 Isabella Shackett 34:18.4 Mt Abraham
48. 11 Anna Belle Hunt 34:29.2 Rice Memorial
49. 9 Jessie Bodette 35:08.3 Middlebury Union
