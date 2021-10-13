The Missisqquoi Valley Union High School boys and girls golf teams competed at sectionals last week; the boys competed at the Stowe Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and the girls competed at Dorset Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 9. Boys and girls golf coach Gary LaShure complimented his athletes on their performanc.
"I'm proud of the way each team played. Both teams improved tremendously over the season," said LaShure. "We'll miss our seniors, Keegan Zier and Garrett Eldridge."
MVU girls golf
Abby Paquette: 111
Kirby King: 136
MVU boys golf
Reid Myers: 99
Carson Bessette: 103
Eli Calhoun: 111
