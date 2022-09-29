On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Missisquoi Valley Union boy's golfers competed at the 2022 NVAC Championships, held at the Williston Country Club. Reid Myers led MVU with 96, Jaden Bulter had 99, and Eli Calhoun had 109.
MVU will compete in the Boy's Sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Middlebury.
