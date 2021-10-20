Four Thunderbirds combined to give the Missisquoi Valley Union High School girls soccer team a 5-1 advantage over Twinfield on Tuesday afternoon. The Thunderbirds held a 3-0 lead at halftime, tacking on two more goals in the second half.
MVU keepers Shanneal Unwin and Madison Aiken combined for 4 saves, while Twinfield's keeper had 5
Alex Brouillette led the T-birds with 2 goals, and Ava Hubbard, Destinee Pigeon, Abigail Raleigh each had one. Twinfield's goal was scored by Annie Dunlop.
