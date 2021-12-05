SWANTON - Jen Gagne and the Missisquoi Valley Union High School girls varsity basketball team played a scrimmage against Richford on Friday, Dec. 3, and while that may not be newsworthy in some seasons, it certainly is this year.
Last season, Vermont teams didn't play any scrimmages and spent the first four weeks of the season practicing as they waited for the green light for games.
Gagne shared a few things that are on her mind as the season begins.
What are you looking forward to for the 2021-22 season? We are just glad to be back playing after having our season cut short last year. I have six seniors returning, and we're just going to be ready to step on the court and give every team we play a good fight. We're also so happy to be in the gym playing again, and we're happy to have our fans back watching us.
Who's returning? Our seniors are Abby Paquette, Alex Brouillette, Madi Gagne, Ari Bourdeau, Danielle Totten and Lily Kalakay.
What are your goals for the upcoming season? We're hoping to get a full season this year for these girls. They've worked hard at this game for a lot of years, and we want to have some fun this season and just give it all we have every game with gradual improvement as the season goes on. It’s a long season and a tough division, and we will be ready to put up a good battle every game.
Everything about last year was tough and disappointing, and our focus this year is to show up to every game and put on a good show. We'll work hard with heart and hustle from the first whistle to last and walk away from each game leaving it all on the court.
