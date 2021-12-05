Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks including the northern slopes from Malone to Chazy. The northern Champlain Valley and northern Vermont including Grand Isle, Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around and damage holiday decorations and other unsecured objects. Downing of tree limbs will be possible and isolated to scattered power outages should be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will develop after midnight tonight across northern New York and spread into northern Vermont early Monday morning. As a cold front moves through the region Monday afternoon, a brief enhancement of wind gusts will be possible ahead of the frontal boundary. Winds will shift to the northwest Monday evening and Monday night behind the front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&