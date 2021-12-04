This year's Missisquoi Valley Union boys varsity basketball team is composed of six seniors and six juniors, and many have minimal varsity experience after an abridged season due to COVID-19 cancelations.
Head coach Matt Walker will undoubtedly miss the size and strength he had last season, but he sees promise in this year's group.
"Hayzen Luneau has played the most minutes for us of our returners, and all these guys have been playing basketball for a very long time, and all 12 players know how to play and can contribute in some way," said Walker.
"We have youth and depth, and this team is going to play hard. I'm going to have a deep bench, and I would expect to see a little more up-tempo with this many subs. It's an opportunity for ten different kids to step up, make their name known, and get a chance to play."
The speed and athleticism of his three 'bigs' will add an exciting component to the MVU team's game plans.
"Our three bigs are also our fastest guys," said Walker, "and we're going to see what we can do with that. We'll be focusing on defense, getting multiple looks, and figuring out what's best for speed and length."
Walker is anticipating that it may take new team members the first few games to get used to playing at the varsity level.
"I expect we will take some time getting to know ourselves and adjusting to the varsity pace and physicality," said Walker. "We had a very solid JV team last year, but the jump from JV to varsity is significant."
The MVU Thunderbirds will jump right into the season, taking on the Colchester Lakers. "They're a big, fast team," said Walker, "and we're going to have to adjust to speed and strength."
Walker spoke of one outing he will miss this year, "We're disappointed there's no Lamoille Holiday Tournament this year and appreciate all the work they put into it for years and years!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.