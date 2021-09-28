The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls soccer team tied 3-3 with the Milton Yellow Jackets on Monday evening. Milton lead 2-0 at the half. Ari Boudreaux, Ava Hubbard, and Destinee Pigeon each scored for MVU in the second half. With 10 seconds on the clock, Milton tied the game, and with neither team capitalizing in OT, the teams left the field with a tie.
MVU coach Roy Adams was pleased with the Thunderbirds' effort.
"I thought we took over the game in the second half, controlling the ball and keeping the ball in there half of the field," said Adams. "I'm very pleased with the way we played."
Milton's keeper made 7 saves, and MVU's keeper Shanneal Unwin made 6. MVU had 11 shots while Milton had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.