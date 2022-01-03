Missisquoi Valley Union
Last week Vermont indoor track and field athletes from Franklin County had a busy week competing against teams from all over Vermont at UVM with meets on Monday, Dec. 27 and Thursday Dec. 30. Athletes from Missisquoi Valley Union High School
MVU girls results: MVU senior Brooke Durkee ran PRs in all three of her events last Thursday. Durkee ran a time of 9.16 in the 55m, 54.29 in the 300m, and 6:49.08 in the 1500m.
Freshman Dora Gagne PR’d in both the 55m with a time of 9.35 seconds and in shot put with 15’8.25.
Cora Gagne PR’d in all three of her events on Monday. In the 1500m, she ran a huge PR, with a time of 5:59.16, breaking her former PR by nearly 21 seconds. Cora also PR’d in the 3000m with a time of 13:07.37, and in shot put with 21’3.51.
Senior Ruth Brueckner took first place in the 55m dash with a time of 7.81 seconds and second place in the 300m. Brueckner also won the 600m with a PR of 1:41.87, beating second place by 8 seconds.
MVU boys results: MVU junior Jarrett Beauregard ran to second place in the 55m dash, finishing with a time of 6.92 seconds. At the previous meet, Beauregard competed in high jump and tied his PR of 5’7, enough to get him third place.
Junior Connor Byers PR’d in all of his events, running a time of 10.70 seconds in the 55m hurdles and jumping to 7th place in the high jump with 5’1. In the long jump, Byers had a 4-inch PR, finishing with 15’4.25.
Freshman Blake Connolly ran an 18 second PR in the 3000m run, finishing 4th with a time of 13:10.50.
On Monday, senior Garrett Eldridge got a significant PR in the 55m dash, finishing in 22nd place with a time of 7.66 seconds.
Junior Eamon Garceau had PRs in all of his events. Garceau finished 10th with a time of 3:24.73 in the 1000m and 7th in the 1500m with a time of 5:30.73. He also competed in the high jump where he finished with a height of 4’9.
Junior Javen Machia got PRs in all of his events at last Monday’s meet. Machia ran to a PR of 7.50 in the 55m dash and earned 9th place finishes in both high jump(4’9) and long jump (16’6.03).
Sophomore Luciano Patterson competed in the 55m and barely missed his PR, finishing with a time of 8.61 seconds.
The Missisquoi boys 4x200m relay team had a PR and finished in 5th place with a time of 1:51.29. The relay team consisted of Caleb Ploof, Jarrett Beauregard, Connor Byers, and Garrett Eldridge.
MVU team results: Both the girls and boys teams placed very well at Monday and Thursday’s meets. On Monday, the girls placed 4th out of 12 teams and the boys placed 6th out of 14 teams. On Thursday, the girls placed 5th out of 15 teams and the boys placed 8th out of 13 teams.
Bellows Free Academy St. Albans
BFA St. Albans had another outstanding day at Vermont Indoor Meet # 3. Sawyer Chaput-Graves continues to impress, placing 5th in 7.16. He ran with a new race strategy in the 300m and ran to a new PR of 40.43 to place 5th, to move him up one spot on the BFA All-Time list to 7th. He would jump to a new PR in the long jump, going 17' 9.5" to place 6th, which moved him up one spot on the BFA All Time list to 7th. Sam Lacroix ran to two new PR's today. A 8.07 in the 55m to place 37th and a 48.08 in the 300m to place 37th. Manny Chiappinelli ran to a new PR in the 55m Hurdles, 10.50 to place 11th. He would also throw a new PR in the Shot Put, throwing 38' 3.75" to place 5th. Manny jumped 15' 2" in the long jump for a new PR and placed 16th. In the 300m he ran a 43.97 to place 21st. Porter Hurteau ran the 600m for the first time and placed 5th in a time of 1:36.51. A time that places him 2nd on the BFA All-Time list. Ethan Mashtare ran an inspired 1500m to run a huge 5 second PR and a new BFA School Record of 4:14.59 to place 2nd. Loghan Hughes ran with a fast goal on her mind and crushed her PR and own School Record by 9 seconds to run a 5:00.24 to easily win the 1500m. She would turn a round a race the 1000m for the first time to run a new school record of 3:23.07 to place 3rd against two runners with fresh legs.
New Balance National Indoor Championship goals: Logan Hughes and Ethan Mashtare are trying to run qualifying times for the New Balance National Indoor Championships that will be held March 11-13. Loghan is presently 5 seconds off the qualifying time for the 1500m and 11 seconds in the 3000m. Ethan is now 6 seconds off the qualifying time in the 1500m and 14 seconds in the 3000m. Both will take another crack at qualifying again in two weeks. Jacob Tremblay is 13 seconds off in the 1500m.
Photos: Dan Brueckner
