SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted the Hazen Union Wildcats on Friday, cruising to an 8-1 victory over the visiting team. MVU held a 4-0 lead at halftime.
MVU goals were scored by Ava Hubbard 3, Alex Brouillette 1, Abby Paquette 1, Destinee Pigeon 1, Kerri Campbell 1, and Madison Gagne 1; MVU keeper Madison Aiken made 2 saves, and Hazen keeper Madeline Kaiser made 8 saves.
