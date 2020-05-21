RICHFORD — The annual Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Northern Forest Canoe Trail is encouraging those who were hoping to participate to do so virtually.
The NFCT team is promoting virtual participation, encouraging people to safely paddle and cycle the race routes throughout the paddling season and share their experiences on social media.
The event, which combines 6.5 miles of paddling down a wild & scenic section of the Missisquoi River and 5 miles of cycling on the adjacent Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, was initially scheduled for Saturday, June 20.
The state of Vermont is currently limiting public gatherings to groups of no more than 10, and the Paddle-Pedal regularly draws up to 75 participants and their support teams.
Those who chose to paddle and cycle the route this summer are welcome to share photos of their trips by posting them to social media with the hashtags #paddlepedal2020 and #nfct20, or by emailing them to chris@northernforestcanoetrail.org.
