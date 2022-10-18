The Missisquoi Valley Union middle school field hockey team traveled to Milton Saturday, Oct. 15, to play Harwood and Milton in the Fall Jamboree. While the MVU took a loss in both games, this young team is showing real potential. Coached by Caitlin Fortin and Jacey Rivers this team is made up of sixth and  grade girls, several of whom are playing the sport for the first time. They've shown grit and determination as well as a willingness to learn the sport.

