Missisquoi Little League.jpeg

The Missisquoi 8-10 year old Little League team poses for a photo after their victory over Northwest on Saturday morning. 

 Susan O'Neill Parent

The 2021 8-10 year old district 3 Little League Tournament is underway at Cioffi Park in St. Albans. After a year's hiatus due to Covid, the fields are once again bustling with baseball players as six teams played the first round of the tournament on Friday, June 18.

Winner's bracket

Missisqquoi took on Northwest for an in-county contest that took two days to play. The teams left the field on Friday evening tied 15-15. Missisquoi earned the 16-15 win on Saturday morning.

When to watch: Missisquoi will play Essex Junction tonight at 6 pm.

Fairfax earned a 12-2 win over Essex Town.

When to watch: Fairfax will face Lamoille (who beat St. Albans 8-0) on Wednesday, June 23, at 6 pm.

Loosing bracket

When to watch: St. Albans will face Essex Town tonight at 6 pm, and Northwest will face the winner of that game on Wednesday June 23 at 6 pm.

