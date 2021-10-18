Take your game to the next level with Mini Metro basketball. Mini Metro is a competitive league for middle school athletes looking to bolster their skills and experience with the game of basketball. Players will be exposed to, and running many plays, sets, and schemes that high school and even college teams run.
The coaching staff is composed of members from the BFA St Albans coaching staff, as well as former college players and other coaches passionate about the game. Plan on 2-3 practices per week; games on Sundays can be expected.
Cost is yet to be decided, as we have not been told how much it will cost for us to be in the league yet. This league is for 5th - 8th grade, however, 4th graders are also welcome to tryout. The amount of teams we have will depend on how many players sign up. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.
The tryout schedule is as follows:
October 25th:
5th/6th Grade 6:30 - 7:45
7th/8th Grade 7:50 - 9:05
October 27th:
5th/6th Grade 6:30 - 7:45
7th/8th Grade 7:50 - 9:05
Where? Tryouts will take place at the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans gymnasium.
Who can try out? Middle school boys basketball players who will attend Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Contact: northeastceltics@gmail.com email or visit the Northeast Celtics Facebook page for more information and a link to register.
