MILTON/ANNAPOLIS — In the spring of 2021, Jack Loucy, a Political Science Major, will graduate from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and begin his service with the United States Marine Corps.
How did you end up on this career path? ”I had a desire to serve my country, but it was important for me to go to college. The Marine Corp stood out to me, and the Naval Academy was the easiest way to get there. The Naval Academy commissions more Marine Corps officers than any other school,” said Loucy.
“The Marine Corps community spoke to me. They are small, and they have an intense lifestyle. I have a great respect for the Navy, but as I learned more about the Marine Corps and how it’s focused around the lowest man, I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Did you have people who inspired you to serve? ”I had a lot of family who served, and that was my biggest inspiration. I also remember seeing Marines on the news when I was younger, and I liked what they were doing and wanted to serve. It gave me a direction in my life that I needed.”
”I started the process and just hoped.” Loucy attended the Naval Academy Prep School (NAPS) for one year and learned he’d been accepted to the Academy in May of 2017.
Loucy played for the lacrosse team at NAPS before attending the Academy. ”I walked on to the team at NAPS. There were a lot of DI recruits on that team. For them, it’s an unofficial redshirt year,” said Loucy.
From NAPS to the Academy: Loucy didn’t have a season last spring due to COVID, but he’s had an excellent experience with the Navy club lacrosse team.
When he arrived at the Naval Academy, Loucy knew he wanted to keep playing the sport he loved.
“I didn’t know much about the club team until I made friends with the goalie, and he invited me to try out,” said Loucy.
Loucy was one of three freshmen selected to play during his Plebe (first year) year at the Academy.
“It was a little less rigorous than NAPS since I was playing with DI players there. We played how we liked to play, and we practiced hard. It was a cool experience as a freshman,” said Loucy.
Loucy reached the pinnacle of collegiate club lacrosse: the Collegiate Club National Championship. ”The year before, we lost in the finals to the University of Virginia. We came back and beat the University of Maryland in the finals the next year,” said Loucy.
“It was a surreal experience. I was late to the semifinal because I had a final for school. I went to the physics final in my lacrosse gear and ran to the game.”
Military camaraderie and lax. ”It’s the closest group of people I’ve played with. The seniors pick everyone who will be playing and shape the team. We have a coach, but he does more of the management staff,” said Loucy.
“It’s a good break from the Academy life--it’s a way for us to destress and to bond.”
Where do you play? “I played close defense in high school and long stick midi at the Academy. I’m a pretty good runner, so the transition to midfield was an appropriate change,” said Loucy.
Loucy was a three-year player for Milton High School, joining the team as a sophomore.
“I was a midfielder-short stick. At the start of my junior year, my coach, Trevor Wagar, suggested I try a long pole. That really clicked for me. I’m more defensive-minded; I can see and understand the field that way.”
How did high school sports help you prepare for the military? ”The level of discipline, and the understanding that everything you do affects the person next to you, apply in sports and in the military,” said Loucy.
“Sports in those developmental years taught me more life lessons than anything else: team building and getting put on your butt and having to get up and keep going, really helped me.”
What do you love about lax? ”It’s a fluid sport like hockey or soccer. It has a high level of intensity like hockey or football, and it’s even more fun and intense at the college level,” said Loucy.
Loucy loved the Milton community. ”I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up or play anywhere else. I played in a time when Milton had kind of been underdogs for sports,” said Loucy.
“It was cool to see the team and different parts of the community come together when we were playing. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
