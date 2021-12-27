RICHFORD - The D4 Richford Falcons contained the D2 Milton Yellow Jackets for three quarters, eventually falling 61-46 at home on Monday, Dec. 27.
The teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter, both offenses relying on several perimeter shots and jumpers as defense in the paint limited layup options. Jerrick Jacobs led the Falcons with two three-point shots in the first quarter, and Colin Mathis led the Jackets with 6 points. Milton held an 18-13 point lead at the end of the first.
Carter Blaney went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line to kick off the second quarter, but several miscues caused turnovers for the Falcons in the latter half of the quarter. As a result, the teams left for halftime, with Milton holding a 28-21 advantage.
Richford got off to a hot start early in the third, with Carson Steinhour draining a three and Jacob Clawson chipping in a basket on a failed Yellow Jacket inbound play.
The momentum switched in Milton's favor as the quarter progressed, and the Yellow Jackets took their largest lead of the game, 13 points, at the midpoint. The Falcons had no answer for Mathis, who netted 10 points for Milton in the quarter.
Ben Greenwood put forth an excellent defensive effort on the boards for the Falcons in the third, and Blaney went 4 for 4 from the line, but the Yellow Jackets extended their lead 45-33 as the teams headed to the final frame.
Carson Steinhour and Jacobs hit deep threes in the first minutes of the fourth to bring Richford within ten points of Milton, and Blaney's athleticism and heart were on display as he worked on the boards and dove for loose balls, but Milton outscored the Falcons 16-13 and earned the win.
Richford high scorers: Carter Blaney 12, Jerrick Jacobs 11, and Jacob Clawson 8
Milton high scorers: Colin Mathis 22 and Ian Bessette 9
