The Milton Yellow Jackets varsity baseball team outlasted a strong offensive push by the Enosburg Hornets on Tuesday, May 16, to earn the 10-7 win.
The Hornets got on the board early as Peter Stiebris singled, plating two runs in the first. Milton responded, adding seven runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a single by Hunter McClellan, and two-run doubles by Brendan Besaw and Kenyon Burke. Aiden Greenfield and Colin Eaton each singled, scoring a run a piece.
Milton's Nate Pepin earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and four runs over four and a third innings, striking out six. McClellan and Evan Gorton helped to close out the game in relief.
Grady Gervais allowed 10 runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out six for the Hornets.
Fletcher Bentley and Stiebris each had two hits to lead Enosburg. Greenfield led the Yellow Jackets, going 4 for 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.