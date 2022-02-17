The Milton Yellow Jackets outlasted the Enosburg Hornets 52-47 on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Both teams traded baskets for the first three quarters, with Milton holding a slender 35-34 lead at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Milton went on a run and extended the lead to 12 points. In the last two minutes of play, Enosburg rallied to come within 3 points, but Milton’s Josh Reil hit two free throws to push the Yellow Jackets to a 5-point lead with 6 seconds left, to secure the win.
Milton high scorers: Colin Mathis had 14 points, 8 Rebounds, and 5 blocks and Hunter McClellan had 8 points.
Enosburg high scorers: Devyn Gleason had 13 points, Shea Howrigan had 9, and Gavin Combs had 8.
Team records: Milton 6-9; Enosburg 7-6
