SWANTON - It took until the final seconds for the outcome to be decided, but the visiting Milton field hockey team was able to scrape a 2-1 win past MVU on Friday afternoon.
The Thunderbirds got off to a slow start, and Milton was able to capitalize on the opportunity. After a pair of successive strikes by the Yellow Jackets in the first and second quarters, MVU found themselves down by two heading into halftime.
MVU freshman Cayley Renaudette provided some insight as to what the girls told each other during the halftime break, “We just really tried to stay positive and pump ourselves up. The message was to remember that we’re a team, and need to work together.”
At the start of the third quarter, the Thunderbirds came out with renewed energy. Leading the way was Renaudette, who found herself in the middle of the field with only the Yellow Jackets’ keeper in her way.
Renaudette took a few strides, wound up, and ripped a shot into the top corner of Milton’s net. With the goal she cut the deficit in half, and scored an impressive first varsity goal in the process.
“I just focused on getting all my power through the shot, and was very surprised (that she had scored.) The support I got from my team afterward was great, it made me feel like I really accomplished something!” said Renaudette.
For the remainder of the game MVU pushed hard for the equalizer, but Milton’s goalie, Emma Philbrook, and defensemen Tristen Duy, (who made a timely stick save on the goal line) denied their efforts.
Assistant coach Sarah Stebbins has joined Mel Hurlbut to coach MVU’s field hockey team this season, and shared her thoughts on the game; “We weren’t playing our style (in the first half), and in the second we were able to settle in and play to our game and our style. Something we talked about after the game will be to get pumped up to play like that for a full game.”
