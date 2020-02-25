MILTON — The Milton Yellow Jackets earned a 59-50 point win over MSJ in overtime at Milton High School on Tuesday evening.
Milton took a 15 – 9 first quarter lead with Kyle Brown scoring 10 points in the opening quarter. MSJ chipped away to tie the game at 37 going into the 4th qtr. Down by 2 with 5 seconds left, Milton’s Colin Mathis connected on 2 free throws to put the game into overtime. Milton outscored MSJ 11-2 in overtime.
Kyle Brown led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, Brandon Dallas Jr. had 17 points, and Colin Mathis had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Milton is now 13 – 8 on the season.