HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, May 23. MVU was coming into the game with an undefeated season, and looking to keep their win streak alive. Abell and the Yellow Jackets were able to strike first and hold onto their lead throughout the contest, despite an MVU rally in the bottom of the seventh. After the final out was made, Milton won by a score of 2-1.
Pitching ruled the day in a game that lasted just over one and a half hours. Eli Calhoun and Carter Abell both went the distance in the ballgame. Abell gave up one earned run in seven innings for the Yellowjackets, giving up four hits and striking out six. Calhoun struck out seven through seven innings, allowing eight hits and two runs, with only one earned.
Hunter McClellan drove in the first Yellow Jacket run in the top of the fourth inning, giving Milton a 1-0 lead. Offense would be fairly quiet for both teams, as pitching and solid defense continued to be the key to the game on both sides.
Milton added a second run to their lead in the top of the seventh--a run that proved to be crucial to the Yellow Jacket victory.
A pitch hit Gavin Nichols to start the offense for MVU in the bottom of the seventh. Tabor Rich walked later in the inning, putting two men on for MVU with only one out. Ray Fournier singled up the middle, scoring Nichols and putting MVU on the board. The Thunderbirds trailed 2-1. Despite a solid effort by the Thunderbirds, Milton was able to get out of the jam and win the game 2 - 1.
