The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds and Milton High School Yellow Jackets boys hockey teams both call Highgate Sports Arena home; on Saturday evening the two teams met for a classic 'Battle for the Barn.'
"Over the years this rivalry has just drawn the attention of everyone," said Yellow Jackets coach Bryant Perry. "The place is packed, and it's just a great game. It's one of those things when you share the ice."
Milton skated away with the 8-1 victory at the end of the night.
1st Period:
The initial frame started with up-tempo hockey from both teams. MVU's defense and goaltender Garret Fregeau in particular looked sharp, and it took a seeing-eye pass through the traffic for Milton to earn their first tally. Milton's Cameron Fougere worked the puck out of the corner and found defenseman Cooper Goodrich crashing in on net for the goal. The Yellow Jackets second goal came with just over a minute left in the period, Tyler Larocque's point shot changed direction on the way to the net to beat Fregeau. The goal was Larocque's first as a Yellow Jacket.
2nd Period:
Milton picked up right where they left off, with Owen Severy scoring just 48 seconds into the second period. Nearing the end of the frame the two teams traded penalties back and forth, with Milton eventually gaining a 5-on-3 man advantage. Caleb Barnier scored on aforementioned power-play to extend the Yellow Jackets lead to four heading into the dressing room.
3rd Period:
The Yellow Jackets pulled away in the final stages of the game with four more goals in the third. Camden Bertrand did score on a partial breakaway to answer for MVU, putting an end to Teddy Munson's bid at a shut-out. Three of Milton's goals came off of Owen Severy's stick, the fourth was from Cameron Fougere.
Following the game, the Yellow Jackets sophomore spoke on his four goal performance, "It felt good," said Severy. "We worked on passing the puck as a line, and the chemistry was there tonight."
Severy's impact for the Yellow Jackets wasn't lost on coach Bryant Perry either; "He was out for a week or so and we really missed him. He has size, strength, and puck-handling skills; he's an all-around player for us. He showed just how big of a factor he is tonight."
For the Thunderbirds, the match-up with Milton will be one to learn from for a team still gaining experience with every game.
"We haven't had a game yet where we've been able to do everything well all the time," said Thunderbirds' coach Adam Fortin. "I think if we could have worked a little harder below the hash-marks at both ends, we would've had more scoring chances and they would've had far less."
MVU will get a chance to see if they can put together a more complete effort next week, as the two teams will face one another again on Dec. 17 for a make-up game.
MVU Scorers: Camden Bertrand (1G), Garret Fregeau 21 saves.
Milton Scorers: Cameron Fougere (1G, 4A), Cooper Goodrich (1G, 1A), Caleb Barnier (1G), Tyler Larocque (1G), Owen Severy (4G, 2A), Brandon Mitchell (2A), Teddy Munson 15 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.