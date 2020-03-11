BURLINGTON — The Milton Yellow Jackets (4) faced the Harwood Highlanders (1) on Wednesday evening at Gutterson Field House for the DII boys hockey state championship.
The top seeded Highlander’s netted the early goal, holding the lead through the first period.
Minutes into the second, Harwood struck again, sending the puck past Milton’s Jackson Ehler.
With just over four minutes remaining in second, Nicholas Desouza sunk the puck into Hardwood’s net, narrowing the Highlander’s lead to one goal.
The teams battled for possession early in the third, and finally, Milton’s Christopher Lefebvre broke the tie, knotting the score at two.
A video review of the goal was called; the crowd and the players waited in suspense as deliberations were made.
Milton was awarded the goal, and the fans from both sides roared, some with elation and others in despair.
With over eleven minutes of game to play, the contest was far from settled.
After three periods, the teams left the ice tied at two, Harwood on the power play.
It was the Highlanders who secured the DII championship, netting the tie breaking goal with less than two minutes played in overtime.