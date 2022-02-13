The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites played host to the Colchester Lakers on Saturday, wearing down the visiting team to earn a 1-0 victory. The No. 2 Bobwhites improved to 13-2 with the victory, the No. 4 Lakers dropped to 10-6. The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in a 6-3 win for BFA at Leddy Park.
Colchester had the jump in the first period, outshooting BFA 7-3. The Lakers continued to look threatening with an early look in the second period on a breakaway but Mike Telfer was able to shrug off the shot to keep the game at 0. BFA regained their legs as the period wore on, and while unable to find a lead, broke even with the Lakers on the shot clock at 8.
The Bobwhites came out with their strongest 15 minutes of hockey in the third period, using their depth to hem a tired Lakers team into their own zone. BFA’s breakthrough goal came on one of these extended offensive holds by the Bobwhites, kicked off by Sean Beauregard winning a puck battle in the corner. Beauregard found Aiden Savoy open on the half boards, and with a heads up play Savoy connected with Cam Johnson on the far point. Johnson’s shot benefitted from a double screen by Beauregard and Liam Wood, Colchester's Kieran Phillips never saw the shot until it was in the net behind him. BFA pressed their dominance in the final period outshooting Colchester 6-0.
Weathering the storm early, Mike Telfer was steady when the Bobwhites needed him to be, earning a 15 save shut-out. Telfer credited his defense for lightening the workload following the game.
“It was an uncharacteristic game,” said Telfer. “Usually teams put up a lot (of goals) on Colchester, and they score on opponents a lot. It was a great team effort, there was really only one quality chance from Colchester. The boys did a great job keeping pucks to the outside and making sure I could see it. We played good defense and came out on top.”
Playoff style atmosphere marked the tight game and despite a slow start, Bobwhites coach Ducolon liked the battle and response from BFA in the second and third periods.
“That was a lot like a playoff game that we’re going to have in two weeks,” said Ducolon. “High intensity, speed was good, it was a great battle and a great test for us. I thought we responded after an average first period. If you don’t come back and battle in the second and third period, you lose by two (goals) to those guys (Colchester).”
Next on the schedule for BFA is a matchup with Essex on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Mike Telfer spoke on what the Bobwhites need to do to prepare for the rivalry game after dropping a 2-1 contest to the Hornets earlier in the season.
“We have to get in a good practice on Monday and Tuesday, and bring a lot of energy to play a full 55 minutes, starting with the warmups,” said Telfer. “We have to really bring it for Essex, that will be a big game and a battle for the number two seed in the playoffs.”
