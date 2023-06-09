If you've been on a high school softball field in Franklin County over the years, you've probably seen Mike Stenta in his umpire's gear behind the plate.
Along with umpiring, Stenta has also made it a goal to bring smiles to softball and baseball fields by bringing pints of Ben &Jerry's ice cream to local teams.
Stenta has worked for Ben & Jerry's for seven years and noted that the company is always great with donations.
In the early years, Stenta gave only ice cream to MVU athletes, but he's now bringing pints to as many softball and baseball teams as he can in Franklin County.
"It's fun to see the kids smile when they get ice cream," said Stenta. "I couldn't do this without Ben & Jerry's help."
Stenta came up with the idea when he realized he couldn't keep up with the company's generosity.
"We get it for free at work, so I started accumulating so much I knew I couldn't eat it all. It made me happy to give it away, and when the donations started, I started donating," said Stenta. "I've donated thousands of pints over the years to hockey teams, graduations, students and faculty, and even places like the police station and post office in St. Albans."
In a day and age where so many things are so easy to come by for most, Stenta is pleasantly surprised by the reaction he sees to free Ben & Jerry's.
"At the MVU vs. South Burlington game, a girl was ecstatic to get a pint of ice cream," said Stenta. "It makes me smile to see them get the ice cream."
Bringing ice cream to a ball game is great, but some logistics must be managed, like keeping it cold in warmer weather.
"I have a couple of Yeti coolers, so I'll put the ice cream in a Yeti cooler, put it in the freezer if I'm at MVU, and then have someone drive it down to hand out after the game," said Stenta.
"I do have to get permission and have someone help me get it to the field if I'm umpiring the game."
Stenta has been behind the plate for over 25 years; he shared what he loved about umpiring in Franklin County.
"The best thing is that you get to see the kids when they're Little League and then through high school," said Stenta. "It's nice seeing the transition and watching them improve as they go. I've seen a lot of kids grow up in Franklin County."
When asked what memory stood out to him, Stenta didn't hesitate long to recount a game he umpired years ago.
"I was umpiring a middle school game in Sheldon or Enosburg, and Meggan (Dulude) Roberge's dad was sitting behind home plate. I didn't wear a mask or shin guards back then, and he asked me if I wanted to wear a face mask," said Stenta.
"I was watching Meggan throw, and she was already throwing upwards of 50 miles per hour at such a young age. I decided to wear my face mask."
All the fun of donating ice cream and seeing those big smiles wouldn't be possible without the generous donations of Ben & Jerry's; Stenta spoke of how that generosity also extends to the company's employees.
"Ben & Jerry's is a great company to work for, and they're very generous to their employees," said Stenta. "They give a lot of perks to employees, not just ice cream."
