AUBURNDALE, FL/FAIRFAX, VT — Mike Roy and the Colby Sawyer Chargers might not have been able to finish their regular season, but before the Covid-19 crisis, the team traveled to Florida for college baseball spring training.
College baseball players from cold climates relish the opportunity to play games in the sunny south. There's never a doubt that those games will be the warmest they'll play in a season that begins in late March in New England.
"We weren't even close to using our home field," said Roy, a freshman at Colby Sawyer. "We'd been using the turf field at the college."
Colleges with turf fields have an advantage when it comes to spring baseball in New England, and at the Division III level, they are few and far between.
No turf field is ever as good as the real thing, and cold turf certainly isn't as inviting as lush grass.
The team arrived in Florida early in March. At the time of the interview, the Chargers had played five of their ten games; it was 75 degrees and sunny.
Roy, a graduate of BFA Fairfax, had already been to Florida his sophomore and senior year to play spring baseball with his high school team.
"We had a great time, but it was a lot different. We played just a few scrimmages," explained Roy.
"It's different coming as a college player. The days are busy--it's like a business trip for baseball. We have lots of games and no practices. It's an adjustment."
Roy noted that everything about college baseball has been an adjustment.
"College baseball is much different. We faced some really tough teams in Florida," said Roy. "Every game is hard to win, and you have play well."
Many teams attend the Russ Matt Invitational Tournament hosted at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, and the competition is stiff.
"I've noticed that the pitching is better, and the hitting is harder," said Roy. "I got the first hit out of the way, and I have started three games and played three different positions.
"You have to understand that it's all a process, and you have to play your best and earn your playing time. It's a big adjustment, especially being a full-time player in high school. In college, you always have to continue to prove yourself."
Roy has already had some memorable moments.
"The first day we were here, we got our first win, and that was the first win I've been part of on a college team," said Roy.
"My first collegiate hit was also a great feeling. It felt good to finally have it happen!
"My first start came on my first game in Springfield, MA, before we came to Florida, and that was very memorable!"
Roy also thanked his parents for taking the time to come and watch him play five of his games in Florida.
"It was awesome to have them there."
Roy, like many college athletes, found that college team bonds form quickly.
"The kids you play with in high school you've known for your whole life, so you're close with them," said Roy.
"I've heard from people that the kids you play with in college will be your friends for life, and I can agree that that is true.
"The amount of time you spend with your college team almost forces you to make friends quickly. I've already made some of my best friends in just about a year."
The college baseball season may have been in its early stages when the Chargers got to Florida, but Roy was already pleased with the experience.
"My expectations have been met in terms of being able to play college baseball. You expect that it's going to be cool to travel with the team and that you will get to play in games against good competition.
"It's cool to be able to play in college, and not a lot of people get to do it. I don't want to take it for granted."
Roy played for the Fairfax varsity baseball team and the Franklin County Legion team during his high school years.
"Playing for Fairfax and Franklin County Legion prepared me for college. In high school, Coach Brown always made sure we understood the value of the mental game.
"In Legion, the amount we got to play helped prepare me, and Coach Josh Laroche and Coach Ian Machia got me the reps I needed to be successful in college."
Roy was pleased to work with his Colby Sawyer coaches as well.
"All the coaches have been great. You go from having coaches you've had all your life to four new coaches, and I've been able to build good relationships with all of them."