BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball coach Mike Brown is coaching his 27th season with the program in 2023. He took the team in 1997, and has enjoyed wonderful success including winning four state titles and 307 games.
Brown spoke of the long-standing tradition of baseball at BFA-Fairfax and what he sees happening in the 2023 season.
“My predecessor, John Gillis, coached 32 seasons. Fairfax baseball has a rich history of success, but it's no secret that we've fallen on tough times. The influences on baseball participation at BFA-Fairfax have been impactful. But I think something is brewing in Fairfax to get excited about. I see a team-focused maturity and selflessness that is becoming contagious,” said Brown.
“We have a good young baseball team that wants to be here and is hungry to prove itself. It's fun coaching these guys and we're looking forward to the season.”
Brown has seen the highs and lows of the game over the last decade, is glad to see his athletes looking forward to the season.
“I like what we're seeing in spring training. The boys are practicing at a higher level and with greater purpose than at this time last season. I see a team that’s learning how to lock in; learning how to focus on getting better each day,” said Brown. “Hope springs eternal and there's a lot to be excited about heading into the season.”
Senior catcher Gabe Nyland-Funk, known for his high effort and energy will be leading the Bullets on and off the field this season.
“Gabe swings a good stick, and he plays with a ton of passion. He’s an experienced catcher totally focused on supporting the success of our pitching staff,” said Brown. “Gabe has committed to Wells College where he will play college baseball.”
Brown also recognized Evan Fletcher’s contributions to the team.
“Evan’s also a fourth year varsity player, is a good pitcher and a great athlete. Evan adds a dimension of speed to the lineup.”
Brown gave Messenger Sports a look at the rest of the players and what they’ll be bringing to the team this spring.
“We get a big boost with the return of juniors Chase Murray and Kayden Lovejoy: both of whom missed all, or most, of the 2022 varsity baseball season. The team is stronger with Chase and Kayden back in the mix. Juniors James Benjamin, Braydon Gillilan, and Max Clark are looking really good thus far. Alden Kalbfleisch has only played two years of organized baseball but he is a natural leader who positively impacted team culture as a rookie. We are looking forward to more of the same this year. The juniors on this roster will have a big say in the type of season we put together. We're counting on them to keep getting better,” said Brown.
“Sophomores Bryant Matton and Xavier Gillilan are two of our most dedicated players. They are working hard at the game and play important roles on the team. Bryant and Xavier will be major contributors as upperclassmen. Freshmen Kris Mummort and Jason Millette are doing a great job integrating into the varsity experience. They're learning a lot; it's our job as a team to help them navigate the difficult transition from middle school to high school baseball.”
No baseball team can enjoy true success without good arms, and Brown spoke highly of his pitchers.
“Our pitching staff this season is young but very talented. Their development and good health is of the highest priority for the coaching staff. Newcomer, freshman Dylan Sicard, has the skill-set and mental make-up to be our ace. Sophomore returners Ryan Sheehan and Reagan Baumeister are also looking great. Ryan is a lefty who pounds the strike zone and is ready to take his game to the next level. Reagan has good stuff, he's crafty and he knows how to disrupt a hitter's timing,” said Brown.
“I love how competitive and mature these guys are: they will push each other and have fun doing it. The future is bright for this trio.”
While this week has a warm and dry forecast, Vermont baseball fans know that isn’t a guarantee for the entirety of the season.
“April baseball is all about surviving the elements and getting reacclimated to playing outdoor baseball,” said Brown.
“The month of May reminds us why we love the game. June offers the excitement of playoff baseball and all things possible. Here's to a great 2023 season of Vermont baseball to all teams regional and state-wide!”
