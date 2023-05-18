The Middlebury Tigers varsity softball team slipped past the Enosburg Hornets, earning a 6-5 win. The teams traded the lead several times throughout the seven inning game, but the Tigers tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Middlebury got on the board in the second inning scoring three runs with lead-off hits by Cameron, Rubnight and an error.
Enosburg had a three run fifth inning on an Annabelle Elwood walk, hits by Gretchen Streibris, Cami Benoit, Blaney, Erica Goodhue, and sacrifices by Rory Schreindorfer and Kenna Lovelette.
The Tigers responded, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth on hits by Choiniere and Dame.
The Hornets plated two more runs in the sixth on a hit by Lilly Robtoy, a walk, and an error, but the Tigers capitalized on three Hornet errors late to score two runs and secure the win.
Cassidy Blaney led the Hornets, going 2 for 4, with a double. Rubnight led the Tigers, going 2 for 3.
Middlebury's Deering earned the win, throwing three innings, and allowing two hits, and striking out six. Whitney threw four innings, allowing five runs on six hits, and striking out one.
Makenna Lovelette took the loss for Enosburg, throwing seven innings, and allowing zero runs on five hits, striking out four, and walking zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.