FAIRFAX - After kicking off the season with three consecutive away games, the Fairfax boys basketball team finally made their debut in front of their home crowd for the 22/23 season with a 54-46 victory over the Danville Bears on Friday evening.
The Bullets made sure to get their fans into the game early and often as a 15-point first quarter was started with a quick strike from Jackson Wimette following the opening tip-off. Wimette kept the ball rolling with a turnover as Danville attempted a response and Evan Fletcher capitalized on the play with a long ball for three.
“Jackson’s basketball IQ is through the roof,” praised Bullets head coach Dave Demar following the game. “I’ve coached a lot of players- a lot of really good players, and he’s up there with the smartest that I’ve coached. We want the ball in his hands at the end of a game and he came through for us tonight.”
The offensive pace slowed through the middle stages of the game as the two teams tightened up defensively. The Bears did threaten the Bullets’ lead as they made it a 19-18 game late in the second quarter, but with the help of free throws and strong play off the boards by Sylas Meunier, Fairfax was able to roll into the fourth quarter with a healthy 11-point advantage.
Meunier, who led the Bullets offense with 13 points, drew out cheers from the Fairfax faithful with a pair of clutch defensive plays to allow Fairfax to remain in control of the game early in the final quarter.
“We’ve been working with Sylas and his brother Shayne on fundamentals in every practice,” said Demar on his junior forward. “We saw the potential in him (Sylas) so I was super proud to see him come out with a strong game today.”
The game came down to free throws in the closing minutes as both teams ran into foul trouble; once again the Bullets were able to rise to the occasion and shot an impressive 12/15 on the line to close out the game.
Demar said the Bullets work on free throws every practice and was pleased to see it translate to in-game success.
Demar was also happy to be back in Fairfax playing in front of the community.
“Well you know, I like it!” responded Demar when asked about getting the win at home. “The crowd was electric tonight. It’s always fun to play and coach here at Fairfax because of the support we get from our fans. Even when we get ourselves in a little bit of a hole they’re right there to pick us up out of it.”
Bullets Scoring:
Sylas Meunier 13, Jackson Wimette 11, Evan Fletcher 11, Ryan Sheehan 7, Bryce Fontaine and Shayne Meunier 4, Tommy Sheehan and Rowan Albee 2.
You can catch the Bullets' next game against Milton on January 3rd in Fairfax at 7:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.