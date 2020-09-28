MONTPELIER— The Missisquoi Mets faced the Essex Bombers on Sunday in the 2020 Green Mountain Baseball League Championship game (ages 35 and up).
Both teams were 8-2 on the regular season, but it was the Bombers who earnied the 7-1 victory.
Essex Bombers’ manager Bruce Gabaree, spoke highly of the Mets’ success in the 2020 season.
“The only thing I have to say is, great job to the Mets. It was their first year in the league, and they came into the championship. So congrats to them, and congrats to Todd (Beauregard).”
Roster:
Joe O’Malley, Curtis Ploof, Robbie Phillips, Paul Mitchell, Gary Rix, Jeff Sweeney, Todd Beauregard, Andre Mathieu, Jim Daly, and Dave Parady.
For more photos by Mike Nosek please visit samessenger.com