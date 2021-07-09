BFA all First Team
featured
Metro League Softball All-Stars have been announced!! Congrats to the athletes selected!!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Pitcher Maren McGinn
Catcher Taylor Baldwin
Shortstop Cora Thomas
Third Kylie Neveau
Outfield Molly Smith and Caitlyn Dasaro
Designated Player Makenna Hughes
MVU First Team
Pitcher Natalie Harvey
First Abigail Paquette
Shortstop Alexandra Brouillette
MVU Second Team
Second Emily Graham
Third Riley Fadden-Duprey
Outfield Madison Conley
MVU Honorable Mention
Rhianna Sweeney
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
