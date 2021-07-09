BFA all First Team

Pitcher Maren McGinn
Catcher Taylor Baldwin
Shortstop Cora Thomas
Third Kylie Neveau
Outfield Molly Smith and Caitlyn Dasaro
Designated Player Makenna Hughes
 
MVU First Team
Pitcher Natalie Harvey
First      Abigail Paquette
Shortstop Alexandra Brouillette
 
MVU Second Team
Second Emily Graham
Third Riley Fadden-Duprey
Outfield Madison Conley
 
MVU Honorable Mention
Rhianna Sweeney

