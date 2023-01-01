Messenger Sports selected these Top 10 Sports Moments from last year’s incredible group of talented and motivated athletes. We’ve published them in no particular order, and we hope the photos will bring back many memories from the last 12 months of high school athletics in Franklin County.
Top 10 Sports Moments
Loghan Hughes runs to two D1 titles: Loghan Hughes brought home two D1 Vermont State Championship banners in track and field, with one in the 1500 meters in 4:35.55, and one in the 3000 meters in 10:26.62.
Ava Ardovino breaks Bullets' scoring record: BFA-Fairfax sophomore Ava Ardovino made school history, breaking the school scoring record after scoring her 57th goal in the D3 quarterfinal on Friday, Oct. 28.
Comets close undefeated season with D1 championship: For the first time in the BFA-St. Albans Comets 22 year history, the Comets finished their season with an undefeated record. Going a perfect 22-0, BFA (No. 1) took down the Spaulding Crimson Tide (No. 2) 3-2 in the state finals on Monday, March 7.
Grand Slam sends Hornets to title game: Makenna Lovelettes' seventh-inning grand slam secures trip to D2 final! The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets upset the No. 2 Mt. Abraham Eagles 7-4 on Tuesday, June 7, earning a trip to the D2 Vermont Softball State Championship at Castleton University.
Bobwhites' thank Toby Ducolon: On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the BFA St. Albans Bobwhite hockey team and the community surprised and thanked 32-year coach Toby Ducolon. Unbeknownst to Ducolon, the team wore custom jerseys with the number 32 and the BFA logo, recognizing Ducolon's years at the helm and the heart of the message he believed in: you play for the name on the front of the jersey.
Comet lax wins program's first title: It took thirteen years and three championship round appearances, but at long last the Comets lacrosse program won their first state title for BFA-St. Albans. After falling to South Burlington in the finals last season, the Comets returned a mostly intact and motivated roster for the 2022 season that went on to clinch the top spot in the D1 Metro Division.
Ethan Mashtare wins D1 title and contends for state record: Ethan Mashtare won the D1 Vermont Track and Field State title in the 800 meters in 1:54.18, just 17 hundredths of a second off the Vermont state record for a high school boy.
Ruth Brueckner graduates with 10 titles: Ruth Brueckner raced to become the 2022 D2 Vermont Outdoor Track and Field State Champion in the girls' 800m, closing her high school career with 10 state titles in cross country and indoor track and outdoor track.
Communities work together to show kindness: The Enosburg Hornets and Richford Falcons faced off under-the-lights at Collins Perley on Thursday, Oct. 20, in an under the lights game played to show support and raise funds for Molly Swainbank, wife of longtime Enosburg boys’ varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank. The efforts and cooperation of the schools and the community earned this game a spot in the Top 10. After regulation and two intense overtimes, the teams left the field tied at two goals apiece.
Home playoff win for the Rockets: The No. 4 Richford Rockets hosted the No. 13 Craftsbury Chargers in the first round of the D4 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 25, coming away with a 5-0 win and an opportunity to host the quarterfinal. The win and the opportunity to host a home playoff game, which hasn’t happened for quite a while, earned them a spot in the Top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.