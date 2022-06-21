We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased toward the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: Adam Laroche
Heart and Hustle
Foster Hutchins - Enosburg: second baseman Foster Hutchins caught my attention every game I attended this season. Foster's gritty defensive play and scrappy at-bats set the tone for the team every game!
Destinee Pigeon - MVU: Thunderbird catcher Destinee Pigeon caught my eye during the second half of this season. Her defensive work behind the plate helped propel her pitching staff and team to another great season.
Most improved
Jacob Clawson - Richford: The Falcons returned to a successful varsity program this year, largely thanks to senior Jacob Clawson. Jacob led his team on and off the field, resulting in a great season and a huge playoff win!
Makenna Lovelette - Enosburg: Coming off a very successful freshman year, Makenna put herself on the radar with an outstanding sophomore season! Leading the Hornet offense with six home runs, including a game-winning grand slam in the playoffs and a dominating season in the circle, Makenna has put herself in the Player of the Year conversation for the years to come.
Best defensive player
Danny Antillon - Enosburg: Hornet standout Danny Antillon patrolled the outfield, using his speed and great reads to take away hits from his opponents on a nightly basis. Danny's outstanding range was a big reason for the Hornets' success all season long.
Cadence Moore - BFA St. Albans: The Comets had a dominant season and gave up fewer runs than any other team in the league, in large part thanks to the defensive presence of Cadence behind the plate. Comet pitchers had the confidence to throw all their pitches in any count, and opposing baserunners rarely attempted to steal for fear of being thrown out.
Biggest personality
Matt Gonyeau - BFA St. Albans: Bobwhite senior Matt Gonyeau makes his presence known during every game, and his energy is unmatched by any player I've ever watched. Matt is not only a standout on the field, but his team-first attitude makes him an extraordinary player and teammate!
Abigail Paquette - MVU: Thunderbird senior Abigail Paquette leads with her strong play on the field and positive attitude and energy during every game. Abigail is in every play and looking to build up her teammates, contributing to another successful season for the Thunderbirds!
Best Freshman
Gavin Nichols - MVU: Gavin impressed me from the season's first scrimmage. All season long, he had quality at-bats and controlled every game from behind the plate. The future is very bright for this young MVU standout!
Kyrielle Deuso - Richford: Wow, what a season Kyrielle had for the Rockets. She dominated every aspect of the game, at the plate, shortstop, and in the circle! The Rockets will be title contenders in the coming years, and Kyrielle will play a significant role.
