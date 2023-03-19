davids-awards.jpg

Left to right: Liam Howrigan, Lilly Robtoy, Will Steinhour, and Addyson Longway.

What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each reporter/photographer spent the most time covering. 

Reporter/photographer: David Laroche

David covered lots of basketball this winter at all five high schools; he also caught a few MVU hockey games. David was a catcher during his three seasons on MVU”s varsity baseball team and went on to play baseball at Lyndon State College. He lives in Highgate with his wife Amanda, their daughter Maddie, and two dogs, Marcy and Lincoln. David works in marketing for A.N. Deringer and enjoys photography, running, hiking, and modding his 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser. 

will.jpg

Most Improved - Will Stienhour, Richford
addyson.jpg

Most Improved - Addyson Longway, MVU
ray.jpg

Biggest Personality - Ray Fournier, MVU
alex.jpg

Biggest Personality - Alexandra Brouillette, MVU
seth.jpg

Best Defensive Player - Seth Richards, BFA-St. Albans
Mack.jpg

Best Defensive Player - McKenzie Vincent, MVU
liam.jpg

Heart and Hustle - Liam Howrigan, BFA-St. Albans
lilly.jpg

Heart and Hustle - Lilly Robtoy, Enosburg

 

