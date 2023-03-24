What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each Messenger reporter/photographer spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: Adam Laroche
Adam covered teams throughout Franklin County alongside his wife Ruthie, the Sports Editor at the Messenger. Adam is a 1991 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and works as a director of marketing for Performance Foodservice in Essex, VT. Adam enjoys photography and videography, hiking, and running. He also knows his way around a drum set and can name just about any song on the radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.