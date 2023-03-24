cover-correct.jpg

Left to right: Garrett Fregeau, Ryleigh Simmons, Aubrey Fadden, Deagen Rathburn, and Faith Benjamin.

What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each Messenger reporter/photographer spent the most time covering.

Reporter/photographer: Adam Laroche

Adam covered teams throughout Franklin County alongside his wife Ruthie, the Sports Editor at the Messenger. Adam is a 1991 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and works as a director of marketing for Performance Foodservice in Essex, VT. Adam enjoys photography and videography, hiking, and running. He also knows his way around a drum set and can name just about any song on the radio.

Liam.jpg

Most Improved: Liam Howrigan, BFA St. Albans
Ella.jpg

Most Improved: Ella Reynolds, BFA-St. Albans
Aubrey.jpg

Biggest Personality: Aubrey Fadden, Richford (14)
Will.jpg

Biggest Personality: Will Stienhour, Richford
Garrett.jpg

Heart & Hustle: Garrett Fregeau, MVU
Faith.jpg

Heart & Hustle: Faith Benjamin BFA-Fairfax (14)
Deagan.jpg

Defensive Effort: Deagan Rathburn, BFA St. Albans
Ryliegh.jpg

Defensive Effort: Ryleigh Simmons, Enosburg

 

 

