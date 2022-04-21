BOSTON - BFA St. Albans grad Meredith Mashtare watched Franklin County's own Elle Purrier St. Pierre race to a Distance Medley world record on April 17.
Purrier St. Pierre, along with teammates Heather McLean, Kendall Ellis, and Roisin Willis, ran the race in a time of 10:33.85, which was six seconds faster than the previous record of 10:39.91, which was set in 2015.
Maclean ran the first 1,200m leg in 3:14.92; Ellis clocked 52.05 for the next 400m leg. Willis, who's still in high school, ran 800m in 2:03.30. Purrier St. Pierre ran the most outstanding portion of the race, completing the final mile in 4:23.55 to secure the world record.
Q&A with Meredith Mashtare
What was the atmosphere at the New Balance Track? My cousin Jen Lyford and I thought we'd be there for ten minutes, but when we arrived at the track, there was a DJ, free food and drinks, and all sorts of free swag like New Balance hats and socks. It was a crowd of runners, and everyone was in a great mood. It was the track's grand opening, and the building was huge and spacious. We were sitting about two or three rows back from the track in the bleachers. I was in the curve before the last stretch to the finish. I wanted to get there early to get a good spot.
What was it like watching Elle race in person? This was the first time I've seen Elle race in person, and it was everything I expected. Before the race, she was on the back of the track, warming up, doing her strides; she was in the zone. She knew what she had to do for her body, and it was pretty cool to see. She's a strong, confident runner, and she went out and knew exactly what she was doing. She anchored the race and dominated, and they got the world record; it was amazing.
What stood out to you about the race? There was a neon light going around the track showing the pace of the record as the runners ran. We were watching that light, which made it so much more intense. When Elle was up, I was trying to watch and document the race at the same time! When she was running, everyone was on their feet, cheering. It was clear the last few laps that she was staying strong and was going to get the record. You can't help but stand up and start screaming. She's like a powerhouse going around. I was snapping photos; I knew I needed photos for my family! I called my parents when we walked out of the track. It was special and exciting to be there cheering; it was a real Vermont pride moment.
What was your response to the win? I felt proud of Vermont; being in Boston and seeing all the people there watching Elle run made me proud. She's a small-town Vermont girl like me. As a runner, myself, seeing her do that and knowing what she's accomplished was amazing.
Do you feel a Franklin County connection with Elle? When Elle posts on Instagram from the Collins Perely track, it's so cool to see; that's where I work out in the summer. I love that she comes home and takes pride in her roots.
