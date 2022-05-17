It’s that time of year again for manure spreaders and The Tuesday Morning Men’s League!
The bar was set extremely low for the first week as not one team even came close to making their points. Only bright spot was that 9 holes were played instead of 18 due to weather.
There were 2 teams that had only three players, and they both had vastly different outcomes. The unlikely winners were Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin, Paul “Cold One” Smith, and Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps, who played the least sucky golf and finished at -5.
There were only three golfers that made their points. Craig “Mudder” Gilmond was +3.5 to win the most over in the soggy conditions. Winners get $15 for their efforts.
Larry “Harley” Wilson broke his leg at the end of last season but claims he is ready to go this year. Not sure what his definition of ready-to-go is, but his pitiful performance of -9.5 not only earned him the Crash and Burn Award, but also had a big impact on his team winning the Dumpster Fire Award as they were -19.5. Keep in mind that’s on only 9 holes. Mike “The Hammer” Bessette and “Mr.” Ed McGarry were each -5 to aid the cause.
In closest to the pin, it’s amazing that anybody even hit the green. Well, Bob “Shorty” Ruiter managed to hit one 6’ 10” from the pin to claim the $41
Ask Bone: In the “Ask Bone” segment, a question was asked by many golfers early in the season: "Hey Bone, how do you get in shape after a long winter of sitting around and getting fat?"
Bone replied, “There are some decent activities out there, but what works best for me is bingo. I love going to the Home and beating the old ladies. True that some can’t see their cards, but I really clean up there. Gets me in that championship form.”
There were only 2 birdies total, and it’s a wonder they didn’t cancel each other out. Rick Marsh “Field” collected on #4 while Paul “Hack” Hatch scored on #6. Skins paid an impressive $21.
Looking for a better weather day next week and the critical vote on kicking the Captain out of the League. Hope to see you all next Tuesday.
