Big, big day in the League this week. The guys continue to disappoint as no team made their points. However, it was voting day as to whether to kick the Captain out or let him stay.
On the golf side, guys are already getting suspicious of Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin. For a guy who only finished first once last year, and it was the last week, Butterscotch made it two in a row this year as he was on the winning team. So that’s three winning teams in a row going back to last year. Hmm. Is his steroid use back in play? Maybe not, as he was -8 on a team that was -4. The most unlikely of unlikely heroes on this team was Andy “Yank” Bessette who was +4. Terry “Champ” Edwards and Jim “Shank” Hemingway averaged out to zero.
“HoJo” Jutras won the most over as he was +5.5. Only a handful of guys were on the plus side.
Now on the bottom dwellers, and there were a lot of them in the -20 area. By getting one point on their last hole, the team of Leighton “Deer” Hunter, Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, “Check” Mark Garrand, and Bill Dubie “Brother” ended up -23.5. Dubie Brother was -7.5 to lead the team, and everyone else chipped in for the Dumpster Fire Award.
In a league by himself, Phil “Guitar Man” Lovelette returned from a year off. His teammates probably wished he would have taken another couple weeks off as he was -14.5 to win the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy.
Skins are getting as scarce as baby formula. There were five birdies on the front 9, and they canceled each other out on holes 3 and 4. The back 9 saw 3 birdies, and they all paid. Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders on #13, “HoJo” Jutras on #14, and Larry “Team Leader” Cummings on #17. That would be a 2 on the hole Yank.
As far as the vote went, despite The Captain’s magnetic personality and colorful shirt, he was overwhelmingly voted out of the League by a 20-4 vote. No need for a recount here. Any surprises? “I was surprised it wasn’t unanimous,” said Paul “Hack” Hatch.
Craig “Mudder” Gilmond summed it up: “I didn’t know why people wanted him voted out. Then I played with him, and it became crystal clear.”
The three guys other than the Captain who voted to keep him in confided in Winston that they were pretty sure he had Mafia connections, and there would be payback.
Just after it was announced that The Captain was history, a letter from Donna, the Captain’s wife was read. Basically, it stated in no uncertain terms, that if The Captain was voted out and she had to babysit him on Tuesdays, and she was going to take names of those who voted him out. Captain was quickly reinstated and will be playing next week.
We are so fortunate to have Bone in the League for his expert advice. When asked about the vote to kick The Captain out, Bone replied: “Who is The Captain? Is that the old guy who swears a lot? He don’t look like he could drive a boat around his bath tub without running into his rubber ducky. He must be named after Captain Kangaroo.”
What did the Captain think of all this? “It was brought to a vote by three losers, Mudder, The Bus Jette, and Stewey. They offered free beer for a no vote. That’s the only way they could vote me out.”
Great showing this week with 54 golfers. Sharpen your game boys and hope to see you next week.
Notes: an eagle on #2 for Craig “Mudder” Gilmond and closest to pin winner was Joe “Newbie” Hewitt at 13’ 4”
