ST. ALBANS — Shawn Earl’s first varsity season with the Comet basketball team is one that stands out in his mind.
“We finished the 2015-16 season at 500,” said Earl. “We had new coaches, new defensive schemes, new offense, and plays--the girls had a lot coming at them.”
“We had a game at Rice, who we’d lost to earlier in the year. We were struggling, and I could see the belief was starting to waver,” said Earl.
“We were down at the half by three points, and I told the girls at half time that we were going to win the game. We just had to believe in each other and ourselves.”
Earl and the staff went over what the team needed to improve on, stressing that ‘none of the details mattered if we didn’t do it as a team.’
“Before we left the locker room (and this may sound corny, but it was necessary at the time), we asked the girls to stand in a circle. Each girl looked at the person to their right and said, ‘I got your back.’ They repeated that same thing to the person to the left.
“There was some laughter, which lightened the mood, but they understood this wasn’t an obstacle they had to face alone, and that as long as they played together, they would accomplish more than they could imagine.”
With 30 seconds remaining in the game, and BFA down by four, the team called a timeout.
Down two points with 17 seconds on the clock, the Comets immediately stole the ball, scored, and tied the game. The Comets would go on to beat Rice in overtime.
“That was the turning point in the season,” said Earl.
The Comets went on to win the next seven out of eight games and lost in the championship final to CVU.
“I was very proud of those girls. Many expected CVU to blow us out, but it was a five to six-point game up until we had to start fouling CVU at the end,” said Earl. “We lost by 12 when it was all said and done. They never quit, nor did they back down from CVU.”
“The confidence level grew, the girls worked together as a team, and the culture that we wanted to build in the program came to fruition,” said Earl.
It was the 2016-2017 Comets who earned the win against powerhouse CVU.
“CVU had won 95 games in a row before they fell to Rice that year. We beat them at BFA and then went to CVU and beat them there. It was the first home loss they’d had in five years, and the first time they had been swept by an opponent in forever,” said Earl.
That same season the Comets made it to the semifinals as the fifth seed, pitted against the number one seed, St. Johnsbury.
“That one still hurts to talk about to this day. We were down by three with 12 seconds left in overtime. We drew up a play for a three-pointer. And we were fouled shooting the three.
“With six seconds left, at Patrick Gymnasium, with a big crowd, we made all three free throws to tie the game, with the hopes of forcing a second overtime. We needed one stop, but it didn’t work out in our favor.”
The Comets lost the game in the final seconds of overtime on a buzzer-beater.
The 2017-18 season was another successful one; it was also the first varsity season Earl coached without his daughter on the team.
“I was fortunate to have her as a member of my varsity team for two years at BFA. There’s a very different dynamic when you coach your kid,” said Earl. “It’s a lot of fun, but it has its challenges, both for you and your child.”
Earl looked forward to the challenge of creating a new core group after the 2017 class graduated.
“My focus was really on how to coach the kids up,” said Earl. “These girls had been waiting their turn to step up and take an opportunity to lead.”
“They worked, they scrapped, and they took on a whole different identity. I was extremely proud of their development.”
Earl, the 2018-2019 Division 1 Girls’ Coach of the Year and Girls’ Metro League Co-Coach of the year, noted that one of the challenges he enjoys about coaching rests in getting to know his players and finding where they will be the most successful.
“I never want to put a kid in a position where they are going to fail or feel inferior,” said Earl. “I take pride in the coaching staff for allowing kids the opportunity to shine.”
In Earl’s final season, 2018-2019, the girls made it back to Patrick for the third time in his four years as head coach. That year the Comets fell to St. Johnsbury in playoffs.
“We weren’t in the conversation that season and a lot of the girls wanted people to recognize BFA as one of the stronger programs in the state,” said Earl.
“That team was full of so many different personalities, and it was great to watch them interact with each other and with the coaching staff.”
Seeing the program grow and enjoy success under his tenure was what Earl had hoped for.
“We wanted to do it the right way—playing together as a team, and shining the spotlight on the girls,” said Earl. “We wanted people to know that there are schools outside of Chittenden County that can compete.”
Earl spent ten years coaching within the Comet basketball program, four years at the youth level (Mini Metro and AAU), two years at JV, and four at the varsity level. He also spent time coaching AAU and Mini Metro for the Bobwhites for the boys.
Earl’s son Noah is a freshman this year on the BFA St. Albans varsity basketball team, and their daughter Hannah is in her junior year at Clarkson University, where she continues to play basketball.
“It was a hard decision to step down from coaching the Comets. Coaching is a passion of mine; however, I did not want to miss any more of my kids’ games.
“I’d already missed Hannah’s first two years of college basketball, and I did not want to miss Noah’s high school years.
“They’ve sacrificed a lot for me; I’m going to step back and enjoy these last few years of watching them both participate. I don’t get a second chance to watch them go through these stages of their lives again,” Earl said.
“I will definitely miss the girls--not only the high school girls but all of the kids in the Comet program. I always tried to drop in on youth practices and interact with our youth teams regularly, as well as attending their mini metro and AAU games.
“I enjoyed the relationships I created with all of the Comet girls on and off the court. But the time to step down seemed right. I love coaching and hope to return to it someday,” said Earl.
“I love the camaraderie and unity that comes with coaching,” said Earl, “and there are many things to learn as a player and a coach.
“When you see a kid struggling and then the moment that light bulb comes on and they ‘get it’ — it’s a pretty cool feeling. You’re happy for them and proud that they persevered.”
“Teaching them how to overcome adversities, individually or as a team, is a valuable life lesson. To me, it was always more than just basketball. I want to see them succeed off the court.”
“I’ve been blessed with having kids who loved to learn, to work, and who had supportive parents! We built a culture where kids could be okay with failing and okay with learning how to get over the hurdle.”
“One of my philosophies as a coach was not to pile on when a kid failed nor to allow them to wallow in it,” said Earl. “Overcoming failure is a skill set. Failure is often a large part of success.”
“I was fortunate enough to step into a basketball program with a rich history. I’m proud to have had an opportunity to continue the traditions, and also to strengthen the history and culture.
“The success of the program is something I can’t take full credit for. I couldn’t do it without quality assistants and JV coaches.
“Thanks have to go out to Nate Demar, Shane Garceau, Randy Clark, Robbie Phillips, Rob Awil, Alaina Sarvak, and former Comet players turned coaches, Dani Esenler and Stacy Garcia, who gave back to the program.
“I also want to thank all of the parents who supported us. They let us coach their kids and challenge them to be their best. And of course, Mr. Marlow for supporting the program and helping clear hurdles that allowed us to be successful along the way.”