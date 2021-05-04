Meghan Connor has had an incredible start to her collegiate softball career at Endicott College. At the time of this article, she’s hit eight home runs in 16 games and has 30 RBI. She’s also been named conference Rookie of the Week twice this spring.
How was the transition going from high school to college softball? “Until the first week of April (2021), I hadn’t played a competitive game since my junior year of high school. I was lucky enough to start in my first collegiate game, but I had more nerves than I can ever recall having as a high school athlete.”
How did you prepare for college softball? “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. There wasn’t a day I wasn’t doing something to better myself, whether it was going to the gym, going to the field to hit, or working on being a better person to others.”
Why did you choose Endicott? “I know I’ll settle back in Vermont after I graduate, and I thought a change of scenery and being a half hour from Boston and right on the ocean would be fun. We also have an incredible softball program. Coach Katie Bettencourt has done a phenomenal job with this program the last four years.”
What have you enjoyed most about college softball? “I love the competitiveness within our team. Everyone wants to win, and we go out each game day with the determination to win. Even in practice, we’re trying to better each other.”
You’re good friends with Sarah Harvey; what’s it like having a great friend who’s also competing in college? “Sarah and I still keep in touch all the time, and no matter how far away we are, we continue to congratulate each other on our successes.
“In summer ball, she was consistently hitting, and I remember thinking every day that I needed to hit harder and do more. I always looked up to her. If you’ve ever watched her swing, it’s just flawless and looks so effortless.”
Who has been inspirational to you? “My parents have been the rock of my entire life. My dad was my first coach, and my mom can count on one hand how many games she’s missed. I still get good luck texts from them before each game. It means a lot, especially now that I’m so far from home.
“My brothers helped make me into the athlete I am today; they taught me to never to give up and continue to be competitive until you reach your goals.”
What stands out to you from your years at BFA St. Albans? “Each sport had its own message or goal that we were trying to achieve; I also enjoyed the new relationships we were constantly making made being a three-sport athlete so enjoyable.”
What are some of your best memories growing up in a competitive, sports-centric household? “Sports helped us bond as a family. After school, the first thing we wanted to do was to play some kind of sport.”
What words of wisdom do you have for younger athletes? “The first step is to have an achievable goal. When you can see yourself getting closer, it helps you succeed. Continue to work hard; if you don’t work hard, you won’t achieve your goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.