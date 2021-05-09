The Endicott College Gulls softball team secured the Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship, and Franklin County's own Meghan Connor was a big part of the team's success. Connor smacked a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first of two games on Saturday, helping her teammates secure the win over Western New England.
Congrats to Meghan Connor and the Gulls on an excellent season! We're so happy to see our hometown athletes succeeding in their post-high school endeavors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.