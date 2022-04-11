A 2020 graduate of BFA St. Albans, Meghan Connor has returned to Vermont to play for the Saint Michael's College Purple Knights after recording an outstanding freshman season with the Endicott Gulls.
Q&A with Meghan Connor
What inspired you to transfer to St. Mike's? I didn't leave Endicott because of softball; I felt like I needed to switch things up and that coming to St. Mike's was the right choice.
What have you noticed about the transition from D3 to D2 softball? The pitching is a lot better in D2, and I've enjoyed that challenge. Anything that's easy in life is not as rewarding as the things you have to work for to be successful.
Have you enjoyed being back in Vermont? It's been great to be back in the scenery I grew up in, and not being far from home has been nice as well.
Did you enjoy your first college spring training trip to Florida? It was a great trip, and it's something I've looked forward to. I've watched my friends and brothers go, and I knew it was a great way to start the season. The warmth was great, and not having to worry about school was also great. Our entire team, including our coaches, was all in one house for a week, so that gave us a lot of time together. The trip was very softball focused, and I watched Endicott play and got to see my old teammates and coaches; it was great to reconnect with them.
Have you enjoyed having family present at games this year? Last year, we played a 30 game season at Endicott, and my parents had to watch the season (until the NCAA tournament) on television. We won the conference championship, and my parents couldn't be there. I'd never experienced anything like that.
It's been great having my parents back in the stands. Our final game in Florida, in my last at-bat, I heard my dad say, 'it's your last at-bat in Florida, so make it a good one.' I ended up hitting a home run that at-bat.
Fans are a tenth player at the end of the day; they can make a shift in the momentum.
What are your goals for the season? As a team, we want to have a successful, winning season. We've worked all fall and winter to compete and come out each series. We want to win; no one is here to sit back. We're doing all we can to make sure we put ourselves in the situation that will bring us the most success. I want to continue to improve each day and work hard. The more situations we're put in as athletes, the better our softball IQ gets, and we become smarter as players.
What's it like being part of rebuilding a program? I knew it was a rebuilding team coming into this year, and even when I was being recruited as a senior at BFA. I think we have the right people to put us in a position to succeed. It's a team effort, and we can't succeed unless we all succeed.
What do you like about your Saint Mike's coaches? I think this group is very honest with their players. They put us in situations in practice to challenge us, make us better, and push us to the limits we need to continue to improve and not hit a plateau.
What's the summer travel team Storm vs. Vermont Rockets connection? The Rockets and Storm rivalry will always be there. When we play each other, we're out to prove who's the better organization. I can remember playing in the Vermont Rockets Georgia Beach tournament against the Storm when I was a freshman or sophomore in high school. I wasn't looking into colleges at the time. I wasn't aware that Nick Goodreau (Saint Mike's head coach) was head coach of the Storm. He still talks about that game.
What would you say to graduating seniors hoping to play at the collegiate level? Change is scary, but it can also be a great thing. Never sell yourself short of any opportunity that may come your way.
