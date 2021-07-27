Amelia Pinkham: At the ripe old age of 13, Amelia finds herself as one of our veteran swimmers. Throughout her time with the Sharks, she has been a consistently hard-working swimmer who manages to mix in a healthy sense of humor without compromising either her workout or that of those around her. This year, Amelia's hard work swimming long-course during the winter has seen her show noticeable improvement in both the speed and quality of her strokes.
Nora Grims: In her first year with the team, Nora wasted no time getting to work and, not surprisingly, improving. In a very large age-group (9-10 girls), she has managed to work herself onto the A relay as a result of paying attention, working hard, and overall embracing the culture of the team and sport. Did I mention that Nora treks in from Berkshire each morning?! Okay, excuse the hyperbole. She rides in a car, but the fact remains that it takes an even greater effort just to get to practice, and she certainly does not waste a moment of it.
