SWANTON — MVU’s Matthew Curtis got his basketball season off to a good start on Saturday as the Thunderbirds earned a 60-54 point victory over Winooski.
Curtis led the team in scoring with 25 points. The junior also had 14 rebounds.
The Thunderbirds went on a 17-2 run to secure the win. It was an epic end, especially since MVU was down by 9, with four minutes remaining in the game.
“No one walked off the court thinking Matt had put up 25,” said MVU head coach Matt Walker. “He ran the fast break, had offensive rebounds--there was nothing special done for him. He played within the concept, and it worked for him.”
Walker also noted that Curtis’ solid offensive effort was spread evenly throughout the game.
“Matt didn’t have a big splashy quarter; it was 4 or 6 points each quarter,” said Walker. “The kid has an unbelievable motor; he just doesn’t get tired. He played a heck of a game all the way through.”
The MVU boys didn’t get a scrimmage in this season before taking on the Spartans. They also didn’t have an official coach until two days before the Winooski game.
Matt Walker worked with the team in the preseason before being named head coach, and as the junior varsity coach, he was familiar with some of the athletes.
“I coached Matt in JV. He’s all about energy and learning, and he’s getting better every day,” said Walker.
Walker is pleased with the progress he’s seen Curtis make early in the season.
“He’s a gym rat,” said Walker with a chuckle. “All of these guys put in a lot of time in the gym.”
Curtis’ performance on Saturday provided him with career highs in both points and rebounds.
“I didn’t realize I had that many points,” said Curtis. “It felt great, but it was all because of my teammates passing me the ball.”
“It was our first game, and we haven’t played together for a while. We came out slow, but in the second half, we kicked it in, worked together, and got the win.”
Teamwork is a big part of Curtis’ enjoyment for the game.
“I love the competition and the team aspect,” said Curtis. “You have to work together, or you won’t get the win.”
Curtis gave a shout out to a fellow teammate, Gabriel Unwin.
“Gabe had a rough game, but he made the go-ahead bucket for us,” said Curtis.
Curtis shared another moment in Saturday’s game that stood out.
“I went up for a layup and dished it to Sean Power, who got the basket, and that was fun for both of us.”
When asked about this year’s team, Curtis had kind words for his teammates.
“I love the togetherness and the respect we have for each other. We are willing to do what it takes to win, even if it means sacrificing personal stats.”
“My teammates are my inspiration. They push me hard, and I want to play well to win with them.”
Curtis also thanked his parents and coaches for all they do to.
“Matt Walker is one of my favorite coaches; he knows the game so well.”
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Curtis is confident that Saturday’s game is a good example of what fans can expect from the MVU boys’ basketball team.
“It was great to come out and work together and show people what we can do this year,” said Curtis. “People can be looking forward to seeing a win and maybe a couple of dunks!”
“I love this team,” said Curtis, “and I can’t wait to move forward with them!”