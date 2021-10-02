On Friday, Oct. 1, Missisquoi Valley Union High School's Matt St. Amour was inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame for his outstanding high school and collegiate athletic careers.
St. Amour played soccer, basketball, baseball and ran cross country at MVU from 2009-2013. He was a two-time Mr. Basketball, and a two-time Vermont Basketball Coach's Association Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year. He won a state title in each sport he played at the high school level. St. Amour is the 4th highest high school basketball scorer in Vermont history with a career 2,064 points.
At Middlebury College, St. Amour played basketball and was selected as a two-time NESCAC 1st team; in 2016-17 he was the NESCAC Player of the Year. He is also the third all-time leading scorer at Middlebury College (1700) and was a 2016-17 All-American and Academic All-American. He was a national Josten's Finalist, which combines athletics, academics, and community involvement.
After college, St. Amour traveled to Ireland to play professional basketball for the Limerick Celtics.
Q&A with Matt St. Amour
What does this VPA recognition mean to you? "I was blown away when I received the call two years ago. Reading through the past and present recipients, and knowing I was in the same club as those athletes, was a humbling experience. I've been fortunate to play a lot of games in many different cities, states, and countries, but the ones that mean the most were played in Vermont."
What memories came to mind at the VPA awards dinner? "Nothing's better than running out in front of your community, whether it's a basketball playoff game at the Barre Auditorium, a BFA/MVU rivalry game under the lights, or a baseball state championship game at Centennial Field.
"A lot of why I was inducted was because of individual accomplishments, but being with my team and my best friends is what I remember--the bus rides, celebrations, team dinners before big games, and seeing the community rallying together."
How did the support of the community enhance your high school athletic experience? "I had a tough decision to make in high school, whether I'd stay at MVU or go to a prep school. I wanted to stay at MVU with the support of my community, my teammates, and my coaches. I love MVU and the community; it's my home. Wherever I go, I try to represent MVU, Swanton, Middlebury, and Vermont. I take a lot of pride in that."
How did the support of your family help you as a competitor? "My sister Bri was my biggest supporter and my best friend. She helped me grow up and become the person I am on and off the field. My mom would always say people wouldn't necessarily remember the player you are, but they'll remember how you treat them. It's something I've strived for.
"My extended family--my grandparents, Joe and Carol Fiarkoski, and my great aunts and uncles were always there to support me, and it made sports a family activity. My dad likes to brag about how he had perfect attendance for my games, home and away. It's always good to have someone there supporting you and believing in you!"
Joe Fiarkoski, St. Amour's grandfather, is also in the VPA Hall of Fame. "I remember being at his induction ceremony when I was a kid, so it's something I dreamed about, but nothing I could really imagine. He's supported me in athletics since elementary school. It was special to talk to people about his impact on athletics in Vermont at the VPA dinner, and to think I might have a similar impact was really special to me.
"I was at MVU when the varsity soccer field was dedicated to him, and I broke the MVU soccer scoring record on that field my senior year; it was an amazing moment."
Would you like to thank the VPA and the nominating committee? "Thanks to the VPA, not only for the tremendous recognition but for all the work they do for student-athletes in Vermont, especially over the last two years. They do a good job of putting the students first in every decision, and they offer incredible opportunities to people like me who are passionate about sports.
"What I love about sports also has to do with teamwork, dedication, and dealing with defeats; the VPA offers that to the people of Vermont in its purest form. That makes the Vermont community such a special place."
Who else would you like to thank? "I want to thank my teammates and coaches all the way through; I also thank my opponents who I played against and pushed me to be better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.