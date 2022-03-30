chunspiller.jpg

Joceyln Chun and Matt Spiller were selected to represent Vermont in the 2022 Vermont Twin State Game to be played in New Hampshire on July 16, 2022.

Congratulations to BFA Fairfax senior Matt Spiller and BFA St. Albans senior Jocelyn Chun on their selection to represent Vermont in the 2022 Vermont Twin State Soccer Team this summer. Vermont will take on neighboring New Hampshire at Hanover High School in New Hampshire on Saturday, July 16, with the boys playing at 1 pm and the girls playing the second game at 4 pm.

