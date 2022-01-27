COLLINS PERLEY - The BFA Bobwhites were handed a 3-1 loss by the Essex Hornets on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The loss was the first of the '21/'22 season for BFA and ended the Bobwhites nine-game win streak.
Out of the gate, Essex matched BFA’s speed and aggression in the first period, something not many teams have been able to do this season. The Hornets also deployed a frustrating defensive brand of hockey that took away time and space from the Bobwhites. The combination resulted in the Hornets outshooting BFA by a 7-1 margin by the end of the period.
The second period saw the game blow wide open. The Hornets’ Matthew Cincotta broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot to beat BFA’s Mike Telfer early on. Matt Merrill responded with a powerplay goal for the Bobwhites two minutes later tying the game. Not to be outdone, Essex retook the lead in less than thirty seconds off a goal from defenseman Benjamin Peake. Essex’s Nicholas Bradley added the insurance marker with 1:31 remaining in the period.
Between bounces not quite falling their way and a frustrating defense by the Hornets, BFA wasn’t able to find the goal needed to get them back in the game in the third. Despite the score, Bobwhites coach Toby Ducolon was happy with the play of his team and the chance to play competitive hockey.
“They’ve (Essex) got a good hockey team there’s no doubt about that,” said Ducolon. “Defensively we played well and we had some forwards that haven’t gotten a lot of ice time this winter that played very well tonight. We were happy with that effort. Results maybe not but effort-wise we were very happy with that.”
“We need battles if we’re going to win anything at the end of the season. We’ve had maybe one (to this point), that’s kind of how this has gone. We had our two best days in practice on Monday and Tuesday, and it showed tonight. That's a good game and good test for us.”
Mike Telfer made 21 saves in the game and Cam Johnson picked up the lone assist on Merrill’s goal. The Bobwhites will be looking to bounce back from the loss when they travel to Cairns Arena on Saturday Jan. 29 to play the South Burlington Wolves.
