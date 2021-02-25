ST. ALBANS — The puck dropped on the midway mark of the Bobwhites season at Collins Perley on Wednesday night. BFA faced off against the South Burlington Wolves, looking for a bounce-back game after falling to Essex 2-0 last Saturday.
Bobwhites looking to bounce back: The Bobwhites were clearly motivated, coming out in the first period with a lot of speed to their game. South Burlington responded by doing their best to clog up the neutral zone and contain BFA, but that could only last for so long. Six minutes in, Gavin Fraties was able to dig a puck out of board battle and chip it to Matt Merrill, who was all alone behind the Wolves defense as he received the pass. Merrill flew up the ice and ripped a shot top corner past South Burlington’s goaltender, giving the Bobwhites an early lead.
Following this, BFA looked better and better as the period went along, killing a pair of penalties without incident. Four and a half minutes into the second period, BFA’s Levi Webb was awarded a penalty shot after a Wolves skater covered the puck in South Burlington’s crease. Webb made a nice move but was denied by the Wolves netminder, who just got a piece of the shot with his skate blade to make the save. South Burlington then responded with a goal four minutes later, following a BFA turnover at the Wolves blue line.
BFA stuck to the game plan, and after missing out on numerous chances on a powerplay to wrap up the second, blew the game wide open in the third period.
On the Bobwhites' second shift, Christian Vallee won a face-off to Sean Beauregard in the offensive zone, and Beauregard took one step then introduced the puck to some twine.
Merrill nets second goal of the night: Two minutes later, Webb dumped a puck into the corner, where Collin Audy and Matt Merrill fought to retrieve it. Merrill popped out of the scrum with the puck, put a shifty move on another Wolves defender on the way to the net, and buried his second of the game off a backhand shot. Merrill garnered some praise from Bobwhites Head Coach Toby Ducolon on the play.
“With guys like Matt Merrill coming out of the corner, he’s pretty tough to contain. His first and second steps are pretty quick, he’s speedy, he’s shifty, and he’s a strong kid now."
Eight minutes into the final frame, Beauregard made a pass to Owen Benoit at the redline, and Benoit got the puck deep into the Wolves zone. Aiden Savoy picked up the puck in the corner, curled towards the net, and ripped a shot far-side to put the 'Whites up by three.
Benoit brothers come up big: With 40 seconds left and the clock winding down Nathan Benoit made his own bid for goal following a rush from BFA’s end of the ice. His shot was stopped, but Beauregard was crashing the net and was able to tuck the puck home off of Benoit’s rebound. Beauregard’s goal was his second of the game, and also his fourth goal in four games this season. Coach Ducolon was pleased with his team's effort on the night.
“It was a 1-1 game, and it can go the other way, with either one bad penalty or one soft goal. I loved our patience and composure in the third period, and we got rewarded for it.”
Telfer keeps things quiet in net: BFA’s Michel Telfer stopped 18 out of 19 shots he faced, as he and the Bobwhites bounced back in a big way, winning 5-1 over the Wolves.