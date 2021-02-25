ST. ALBANS — BFA faced the South Burlington Wolves on Wednesday, looking for a bounce-back game after falling to Essex 2-0.
Bobwhites looking to bounce back: The Bobwhites came out with a lot of speed. South Burlington did their best to clog up the neutral zone, but that could only last for so long. Six minutes in, Gavin Fraties dug a puck out of a board battle and chipped it to Matt Merrill, who was alone behind the Wolves defense. Merrill flew up the ice and ripped a shot top corner past SB's goaltender, giving the Bobwhites an early lead.
Four and a half minutes into the second period, BFA’s Levi Webb was awarded a penalty shot after a Wolves skater covered the puck in South Burlington’s crease. Webb made a nice move but was denied. SB responded with a goal four minutes later, following a BFA turnover at the Wolves blue line.
After missing out on numerous chances on a powerplay, BFA blew the game wide open in the third period.
On the Bobwhites' second shift, Christian Vallee won a face-off to Sean Beauregard in the offensive zone; Beauregard then introduced the puck to some twine.
Merrill nets second goal of the night: Two minutes later, Webb dumped a puck into the corner; Collin Audy and Merrill fought to retrieve it. Merrill popped out of the scrum with the puck, put a shifty move on a Wolves defender, and buried his second of the game off a backhand shot.
“Matt Merrill is pretty tough to contain. His first and second steps are pretty quick, he’s speedy, he’s shifty, and he’s a strong kid," said Bobwhite coach Toby Ducolon.
Eight minutes into the fourth, Beauregard passed to Owen Benoit at the redline; Benoit got the puck deep into the Wolves zone. Aiden Savoy picked up the puck in the corner, curled towards the net, and ripped a shot far-side to put the 'Whites up by three.
Benoit brothers come up big: With 40 seconds left, Nathan Benoit made his own bid for goal. His shot was stopped, but Beauregard tucked the puck home off of Benoit’s rebound for his second of the game.
“It was a 1-1 game, and it can go the other way, with either one bad penalty or one soft goal. I loved our patience and composure in the third period, and we got rewarded for it.”
Telfer keeps things quiet in net: Michel Telfer stopped 18 out of 19 shots in the Bobwhites 5-1 win over the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.